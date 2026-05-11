Trump Admin Proposes New IVF Benefit To Expand Fertility CoverageThrough Employers

The Trump administration on Sunday proposed a new rule aimed at making fertility treatments such as IVF more accessible through employer-sponsored benefits.

The proposal from the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Treasury would create a new category of "limited excepted benefits," allowing employers to offer standalone fertility coverage similar to dental or vision insurance.

The rule builds on President Donald Trump's February executive order on expanding access to in vitro fertilization and is part of the administration's broader push to support family formation and address declining U.S. birth rates.

Under the proposal, fertility benefits would cover diagnosis and treatment of infertility and related reproductive health conditions. Lifetime benefits would be capped at $120,000 for workers and their beneficiaries, with inflation adjustments beginning after 2028. Employers would also be required to provide clear notices explaining coverage terms.

Employers Gain More Flexibility

The administration said the proposal would ease regulatory burdens and encourage more employers to offer fertility-related coverage.

Most Americans of reproductive age receive health insurance through employers, but many workplace plans do not provide robust fertility benefits. IVF treatments can cost tens of thousands of dollars per cycle.

Excepted benefits are generally exempt from certain Affordable Care Act market reform requirements, giving employers greater flexibility in designing coverage plans.

"President Trump is committed to expanding access to fertility benefits so that more American families can have children," Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said in the announcement.

Broader Family Health Push

The proposal follows several recent administration initiatives tied to healthcare affordability and family support.

The administration also launched Moms.gov on Mother's Day, a federal platform offering pregnancy, parenting and maternal health resources.

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