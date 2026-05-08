RFK Jr. Wants Fewer Americans On Antidepressants — Here's Why The Debate Is Exploding

U.S. health officials last week discussed whether certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs — a widely prescribed class of antidepressants — could face new restrictions as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepared a broader initiative aimed at reducing use of the medications, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported Friday that sources familiar with the matter did not specify which drugs were under review or how far the discussions had progressed.

An HHS spokesperson told Reuters that claims the department was considering banning SSRIs were false.

Kennedy Announces Measures To Reduce SSRI Use

Kennedy on Monday announced several initiatives aimed at curbing SSRI use while addressing concerns around patients already taking the medications.

The plan includes new reimbursement guidance for physicians helping patients taper off antidepressants, expanded provider training, and efforts to publish data on prescribing trends.

A 2026 study published in BMJ Mental Health found that roughly one in six U.S. adults reported currently taking SSRIs.

Critics Challenge Kennedy’s Claims On Antidepressants

Kennedy and allies within the “Make America Healthy Again” movement have argued that SSRIs are overprescribed — particularly among children — and that many patients struggle to discontinue the medications because of withdrawal symptoms.

Kennedy has also previously linked SSRIs to violence, mass shootings, and pregnancy-related risks, though critics say he has not presented scientific evidence supporting those claims.

The American Psychiatric Association said it supports further research into prescribing practices and antidepressant discontinuation strategies, but rejected suggestions that the country’s mental health crisis is primarily driven by overprescribing.

FDA Faces Limits On Restricting Approved Drugs

Reuters also reported that regulatory experts believe the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would need substantial scientific evidence showing risks outweigh benefits before restricting or removing approved SSRIs from the market.

Experts added that the FDA cannot unilaterally ban long-approved medications without new safety findings or evidence that the original approval process involved false or misleading statements.

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