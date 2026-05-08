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Stock market chart showing falling equity prices after a sudden crash. Bear market 3D illustration.
May 8, 2026 12:20 PM 2 min read

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Slides Despite Positive Trial Data

Artiva (ARTV) AlloNK Clinical Data

Artiva Biotherapeutics recently reported a 71% ACR50 response in refractory rheumatoid arthritis patients from its Phase 2a trial, highlighting the potential of its AlloNK therapy.

Patients with only 12 weeks of follow-up demonstrated early improvements across disease activity measures consistent with those observed in patients with six or more months of follow-up.

Following a recent FDA interaction, Artiva plans to initiate a Phase 3 study evaluating AlloNK in approximately 150 RA patients who have had an inadequate response to two or more b/tsDMARDs of distinct classes.

Artiva has alignment with the FDA on its plans to conduct a single registrational trial.

On Friday, Artiva Biotherapeutics priced an offering of 23.87 million shares at $11.52 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2.17 million shares at a price of $11.5199 per share.

ARTV Technical Outlook

The stock is approximately 9.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA). The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, although the overall trend remains uncertain.

ARTV Stock Price Activity: Artiva Biotherapeutics shares were down 4.39% at $12.05 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: solarseven on Shutterstock.com

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