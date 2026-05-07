CMS To Offer Wegovy To Eligible Medicare Patients At $50 Monthly Copay Starting July 2026

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that eligible Medicare beneficiaries living with obesity will gain access to Wegovy (semaglutide) for a $50 monthly copay beginning July 1, 2026, under the new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) , will provide nationwide access to all doses and formulations of Wegovy injection and Wegovy pill through the end of 2027.

The program is aimed at expanding access to FDA-approved obesity treatment for millions of Medicare beneficiaries.

Eligible patients will be able to work with healthcare professionals to begin and continue treatment using semaglutide.

Program Covers Multiple Wegovy Formulations

According to the announcement on Thursday, the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge will be available across all U.S. states and territories.

The program includes both Wegovy injection and tablet formulations for weight management in eligible Medicare patients living with obesity.

Amazon Pharmacy Expands Oral Ozempic Access

Amazon Pharmacy said insured customers may pay as little as $25 per month for the medication.

For customers paying without insurance, pricing starts at $149 per month after manufacturer-sponsored savings are automatically applied during checkout.

Same-Day Delivery Network Expands

Amazon said the Ozempic pill will initially be available through its Same-Day Delivery service in nearly 3,000 cities and towns across the U.S. The company plans to expand that footprint to almost 4,500 cities and towns by the end of the year.

The company added that next-day, two-day, and three-day prescription delivery options will also be available in regions where traditional mail-order pharmacies can take between five and 10 days to deliver medications.

One Medical Kiosks To Offer Faster Pickup

The company also plans to introduce in-office pickup kiosks at select One Medical locations.

Amazon said the licensed pharmacist-supported kiosks will allow patients to receive the medication within minutes following medical appointments, eliminating the need to wait in pharmacy lines.

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