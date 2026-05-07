EXCLUSIVE: ENvue Medical Locks In Multi-Year Access To Large US Nonprofit Hospital System Through 2028

ENvue Medical Renews Multi-Year Hospital Purchasing Agreement

The renewed agreement allows hospitals and care facilities within the network to continue accessing the ENvue Navigation Platform through established contracting channels.

The structure removes the need for individual procurement reviews at the facility level, potentially accelerating adoption across the system.

ENvue Navigation Platform is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract.

FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure.

Agreement Expands Commercial Reach

The company said the renewal provides a meaningful commercial infrastructure benefit by streamlining the adoption process for participating hospitals.

Under traditional healthcare procurement models, medical technology providers often face lengthy value analysis committee reviews at individual facilities, a process that can stretch for months.

With the renewed arrangement in place, hospitals within the network can move directly toward implementation without navigating separate approval pathways.

The agreement secures that contracting position through 2028, giving ENvue a longer-term foothold across a geographically broad healthcare network.

Focus Remains On Adoption And Installed Base Growth

ENvue Medical said it remains focused on converting contracted access into active system adoption.

The company is also aiming to expand its installed base within large health system networks while building recurring commercial relationships with healthcare institutions across the U.S.

The renewal further supports ENvue's strategy of deepening penetration within major hospital systems by leveraging existing contracting infrastructure rather than pursuing facility-by-facility negotiations.

In March, ENvue Medical announced a significant purchase of its ENvue Navigation Platform and feeding tubes by a teaching hospital and Level I Trauma Center in the Detroit metropolitan area.

The partnership expands ENvue's presence to 39 hospitals across the U.S., emphasizing the importance of real-time visualization in feeding tube placement.

In January, ENvue Medical inked a distribution agreement with U-Deliver to distribute ENvue's recently launched over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes product line nationwide through non-acute care channels.

The over-the-counter ENFit Syringes are designed to meet both feeding and medication delivery clinical needs.

FEED Price Action: ENvue Medical shares were up 4.80% at $1.31 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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