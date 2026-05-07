Eli Lilly To Invest $4.5 Billion More In Indiana Manufacturing Sites

The additional funding is intended to support the production of Foundayo, Lilly’s newly approved weight-loss pill, and retatrutide, an obesity treatment in late-stage development.

The new investment would introduce advanced process designs and technologies at one of Lilly's upcoming active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities, as well as at its first dedicated genetic medicine manufacturing plant. The newly launched Lebanon Advanced Therapies facility would handle both clinical and commercial production of genetic medicines, supporting everything from early-stage research to large-scale commercial manufacturing.

CEO David Ricks said that Lilly's Lebanon API facility, set to open in 2027, will become the largest API production site in U.S. history and reflects the company's commitment to expanding manufacturing domestically. Since 2020, Lilly has committed more than $50 billion to expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and plans to begin construction on several newly announced facilities this year.

The Trump Factor



Global drugmakers have increased U.S. manufacturing and stockpiled inventory as the Trump administration pushes for 100% tariffs on branded drugs unless companies lower prices or shift production domestically under its "Most Favored Nation" pricing policy.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump also shared the news about Eli Lilly’s additional Indiana investment on his Truth Social Platform.

Foundayo Fuels Lilly Growth Hopes

Factoring in a 27x projected 2026 price-to-earnings ratio, along with expected long-term revenue growth of 15% and earnings-per-share growth of 20%, Black said Eli Lilly's valuation remains attractive.

LLY Price Action: Over the past month, Eli Lilly shares gained 6.01%, according to Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, they edged 0.18% lower to close at $987.05.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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