Simulations Plus Collaborates With Nvidia During AI Drug Modeling Push

• Simulations Plus stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s the outlook for SLP shares?

Simulations Plus (SLP) Partners With NVIDIA On AI Drug Modeling

The AI drug development company has launched a technical collaboration with Nvidia to improve simulation capabilities for quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) applications.

The partnership aims to reduce simulation runtimes by up to 75%, allowing scientists to explore a broader range of hypotheses without the need to pre-prune models.

As part of the collaboration, the companies plan to engage select pharmaceutical partners to evaluate these capabilities in real-world drug development workflows, with initial focus on high-complexity modeling use cases.

SLP Technical Analysis: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

The stock’s current price of $17.40 is significantly above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $14.31, indicating a bullish short-term trend.

However, the 50-day SMA at $12.93 and the 200-day SMA at $15.39 suggest that the stock is still navigating a complex technical landscape, with long-term trends remaining bearish as the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA.

The MACD is currently above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which may suggest improving momentum despite the recent price drop.

This could indicate a potential for a rebound if the stock can maintain this momentum in the coming sessions.

Key Resistance : $16 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $16 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $13 — Level where buyers previously stepped in.

How Simulations Plus Ranks On Value, Growth and Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Simulations Plus, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 57.93 — Indicates a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 57.93 — Indicates a moderate valuation relative to peers. Growth Rank : 1.26 — Suggests very low growth potential.

: 1.26 — Suggests very low growth potential. Quality Rank : 2.4 — Reflects weak quality indicators.

: 2.4 — Reflects weak quality indicators. Momentum Rank: 9.44 — Indicates very weak momentum performance.

The Verdict: Simulations Plus’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, particularly in growth and momentum, suggesting challenges ahead. Investors should be cautious as the company navigates a competitive landscape while attempting to leverage its new partnership with NVIDIA.

SLP Stock Price Activity: Simulations Plus shares were down 0.38% at $15.66 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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