What's Going With Cellectar Biosciences Stock On Wednesday?

CLOVER WaM Data And Financing Drive Near-Term Narrative

The biopharmaceutical company announced promising results from its Phase 2b CLOVER WaM clinical trial, which showed a significant overall response rate of 83.6% in patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Additionally, Cellectar is preparing for a confirmatory randomized study and has secured financing of up to $140 million to support its initiatives, including potential regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe.

CLRB Technical Analysis: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

Cellectar’s stock has been experiencing a challenging trend, with a 12-month performance down by 55.98%. Currently, the stock is trading at $2.98, which is 5.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.81 but 21.2% below its 200-day SMA of $3.77.

The MACD indicator shows that momentum is improving as it is above the signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, although the overall trend remains bearish.

Key Resistance : $3.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $3.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $3.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

How CLRB Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Cellectar Biosciences Inc, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 8.17) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating that while the stock faces challenges, it has potential upside based on recent clinical developments and analyst support. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings and regulatory progress closely.

CLRB Price Action: Cellectar Biosciences shares were down 4.09% at $3.05 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $2.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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