Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday rolled out a federal push aimed at reducing the use of certain psychiatric drugs, framing the move as part of a broader effort to address what he described as overprescribing in the U.S. mental health system.

Kennedy Pushes For Deprescribing

Speaking at a mental health summit hosted by the Make America Healthy Again Institute, Kennedy said the initiative would promote "deprescribing," or the supervised reduction or discontinuation of medications, particularly among children, according to The Hill report.

"Today, we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation's mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications," he said. The initiative will prioritize "patient autonomy," along with "informed consent and shared decision-making," while trying to move care toward "prevention, transparency and a more holistic approach to mental health," Kennedy said.

U.S. Drugmakers Behind Psychiatric Drugs

Initially approved only as a supplementary treatment for treatment-resistant depression, it is now recognized as a standalone option for adults with major depressive disorder who have not responded to at least two oral antidepressants, addressing a critical gap for the estimated 21 million adults in the U.S. affected by this condition.

Eli Lilly and Co.’s (NYSE:LLY) Prozac and Cymbalta are also some widely prescribed medications for depression and anxiety.

Are Psychiatric Medications Overprescribed Today?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 16.5% of U.S. adults reported taking medication for mental health conditions in 2020, according to The Hill report.

As part of the initiative, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will produce a report analyzing national prescribing patterns. HHS leadership also circulated a "Dear Colleague" letter on Monday that argued psychiatric drugs "should not be understood as the only treatment option."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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