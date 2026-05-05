Enveric Highlights Preclinical PTSD Data Amid Rising Focus On Mental Health Therapies

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) on Tuesday highlighted preclinical findings for its lead candidate EB-003.

It pointed to rapid reductions in PTSD-related fear responses, as recent federal policy signals growing support for psychedelic-based mental health treatments.

The company said a single dose of EB-003 significantly reduced context-induced freezing behavior within one hour in a validated preclinical PTSD model, suggesting a fast-acting impact on conditioned fear responses.

Enveric Data Aligns With Policy Shift On Psychedelic Therapies

The update comes against the backdrop of an April 2026 executive order from President Donald Trump, which supports research into psychedelic therapies for conditions such as PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Trump emphasized the "life-changing potential" of these treatments for severe mental illness.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Secretary of Health and Human Services, noted that millions of patients with depression, PTSD, and addiction do not respond to existing therapies, reinforcing the need for alternative approaches.

CEO Sees Differentiated Approach In EB-003

Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric, said the company's neuroplastogenic pipeline, including EB-003, is positioned to address gaps identified by regulators while avoiding logistical challenges tied to traditional psychedelic therapies.

He added that EB-003's dual activity targeting both neuroplasticity and mood signaling pathways could represent a differentiated therapeutic strategy.

Mechanism Targets Neuroplasticity And Emotional Regulation

EB-003 is designed as a next-generation neuroplastogen, combining partial agonism at the 5-HT2A receptor with agonism at the 5-HT1B receptor.

The company noted that reduced 5-HT1B receptor function has been linked to more severe PTSD symptoms and higher rates of comorbid depression.

Meanwhile, 5-HT2A receptor activation has been associated with enhanced neuroplasticity in brain regions tied to cognition and emotional regulation.

Together, these mechanisms may support improved stress response and emotional processing, potentially offering broader therapeutic benefits across neuropsychiatric conditions.

ENVB Price Action: Enveric Biosciences shares were unchanged 0.00% at $3.41 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, ENVB has gained about 62.4% versus a 9.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 6% year-to-date compared to the index's 4.7% gain.

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