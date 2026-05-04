• Oncolytics Biotech shares are powering higher. What’s behind ONCY gains?
Durability Metrics Outpace Historical Benchmarks
Oncolytics Biotech announced that pelareorep demonstrated a 19.5-month median duration of response in second-line KRAS-mutant microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer patients, significantly outperforming historical benchmarks of four to six months.
The company is actively engaging with the FDA to explore a potential accelerated approval pathway based on these encouraging results.
Additional data from the study include an objective response rate of 33% for patients receiving pelareorep, bevacizumab, and FOLFIRI, tripling the 6%-11% for the standard of care.
CEO Highlights Durability Signal and Approval Pathway
“We believe these data demonstrate a compelling durability signal for pelareorep in colorectal cancer,” said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics.
In April, Oncolytics Biotech announced a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resulted in alignment on the design of a pivotal clinical study to support approval of pelareorep for unresectable metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal.
ONCY Stock Price Activity: Oncolytics Biotech shares were up 4.53% at 91 cents at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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