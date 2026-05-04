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Cancer cell
May 4, 2026 12:42 PM 2 min read

Penny Stock Oncolytics Biotech Says Colorecatal Cancer Drug's Durability Tops Historical Benchmarks

• Oncolytics Biotech shares are powering higher. What’s behind ONCY gains?

Durability Metrics Outpace Historical Benchmarks

Oncolytics Biotech announced that pelareorep demonstrated a 19.5-month median duration of response in second-line KRAS-mutant microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer patients, significantly outperforming historical benchmarks of four to six months.

The company is actively engaging with the FDA to explore a potential accelerated approval pathway based on these encouraging results.

Additional data from the study include an objective response rate of 33% for patients receiving pelareorep, bevacizumab, and FOLFIRI, tripling the 6%-11% for the standard of care.

CEO Highlights Durability Signal and Approval Pathway

“We believe these data demonstrate a compelling durability signal for pelareorep in colorectal cancer,” said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics.

In April, Oncolytics Biotech announced a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resulted in alignment on the design of a pivotal clinical study to support approval of pelareorep for unresectable metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal.

ONCY Stock Price Activity: Oncolytics Biotech shares were up 4.53% at 91 cents at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock/ Aunt Spray

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