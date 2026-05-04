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Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close up
May 4, 2026 8:21 AM 2 min read

GLP-1 Boom Sparks Potential 'Bubble Effect,' Shrinking Competition In Big Pharma, Warns Deloitte: 'The Question Is...'

Big pharma is currently facing a potential “bubble effect” due to the surging demand for weight loss and diabetes drugs, as revealed in a report by Deloitte released on Monday.

The report discloses that R&D returns for the top 20 global pharma companies have increased for the third year in a row to 7%, largely due to high-forecast assets like glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists (GLP-1s).

For the first time in 16 years, Obesity drugs now drive 25% of late-stage pipeline sales forecasts, up from 1% in 2022, surpassing oncology at 20%. This shift heightens companies’ susceptibility to therapeutic-area-specific shocks. 

“It is a bubble, because so much is concentrated,” Hanno Ronte, Life Sciences and Healthcare Partner at Deloitte, told CNBC.

Obesity and diabetes drugs are expected to drive about 38% of projected commercial inflows from the 2025 late-stage pipeline. Excluding GLP-1/GIP therapies, the industry's return rate drops sharply to 2.9%, down from 3.8% in 2024.

Ronte said the sector is still benefiting from strong momentum, which is driving investment interest, but noted that increased competition is limiting opportunities.

"The question is, do you just double down on that – that's the bubble – or do you actually say ‘we're going to try and find the next scientific wave'?" Ronte said.

GLP-1 Drugs Fuel Pharma Growth

Image via Shutterstock

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