On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Americans are being forced to make extreme financial sacrifices, including skipping medicines and struggling to afford basic needs, while blaming Republicans for rising health care costs and coverage losses.

Health Care Cost Crisis Sparks Political Clash

In a post on X and a video clip, Warren criticized what she described as a failing U.S. health care system, saying it is forcing families into impossible financial choices.

"In the richest country on Earth, no one should have to sell their blood to afford groceries and rent," Warren wrote.

She added, "No one should have to ration lifesaving medicines because they can't afford them."

In the clip, she cited the case of a Florida woman with type 2 diabetes who reportedly said she sometimes skips medication due to cost, even with insurance.

"Sometimes I don't even take my medicine… it's so much with insurance, it's crazy," Warren said, quoting the woman in an Associated Press report.

Warren blamed Republicans and President Donald Trump, saying recent legislation has worsened coverage and increased premiums.

"Their big, beautiful bill kicks millions of Americans off their health insurance and has sent premiums soaring," she said.

She added, "People should not have to choose between healthcare, groceries and rent."

She added that the system has long been broken but has recently deteriorated further due to GOP policies.

US Leaders Warn Rising Costs Are Straining American Households

Earlier, Mark Cuban, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Pete Buttigieg each criticized different aspects of U.S. economic conditions, focusing on rising costs and financial pressure on Americans.

Cuban said the healthcare system was driving up costs for both patients and employers due to inefficiency and corporate practices, leaving many unable to afford care.

Kelly pointed to foreign policy and energy market disruptions, saying instability and rising fuel prices were worsening inflation and making everyday goods more expensive.

Buttigieg argued that rising costs were the result of policy decisions, not inevitability, and urged voters to push for changes to make housing, wages, and healthcare more affordable.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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