Mark Cuban Warns 'People Hate The Economics Of Healthcare,' Slams Skyrocketing Costs

Mark Cuban on Saturday criticized the U.S. healthcare system, arguing that rising costs, corporate consolidation and misaligned incentives are leaving both patients and employers under severe financial pressure.

US Healthcare Costs Under Fire From Cuban

In a post on X, Cuban said, "People hate the economics of healthcare. They are terrified they won't be able to afford what they need and they already can't afford their deductibles."

He added that employers are also burdened, writing, "Employers have to pay 30k a year and it impacts their hiring and firing decisions."

Cuban also targeted large healthcare conglomerates, accusing them of manipulating system rules.

"The big vertically integrated companies game MLR, game managed Medicaid. Under pay, over charge, year apart, independent pharmacies and physicians," he said.

He further questioned the structure of the industry, calling it "the furthest thing from an efficient market," and challenged critics of reform, asking, "And you think breaking them up would be worse? How could it possibly get worse."

US Healthcare Costs, Policy Debate Intensify

Earlier, Cuban criticized the health insurance industry, arguing that major players had acted more like financial entities exploiting regulatory gaps than traditional insurers.

He proposed a model tied to the Affordable Care Act that would redirect monthly premiums into a mix of savings, catastrophic coverage and routine care, with unused funds retained by individuals.

Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) said rising insurance costs had forced Americans to drop coverage after ACA subsidies expired, blaming Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for failing to prevent predictable premium hikes.

He cited a The Wall Street Journal report showing nearly 10% of enrollees left plans due to affordability issues.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) moved to block a proposed $50 billion funding request tied to the administration's military efforts, urging that resources be redirected to healthcare.

Citing cost estimates reported by Reuters, she argued the spending highlighted a mismatch in national priorities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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