Trump Taps Nicole Saphier As Surgeon General Pick, Withdraws Casey Means' Nomination

President Donald Trump nominated Dr. Nicole Saphier as the next U.S. Surgeon General on Thursday, calling her a “STAR physician” in a Truth Social post.

Saphier, a radiologist and former Fox News contributor, serves as director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

She is Trump’s third pick for the role after his two previous nominees failed to win Senate confirmation.

Who Is Saphier?

Beyond her clinical work, Saphier hosts the “Wellness Unmasked” podcast, where she engages in “unfiltered conversations” about wellness and provides evidence-based insight on healthy living, according to the show’s description.

She has been a vocal supporter of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and in 2020 published a book of the same name, covering cancer, the opioid crisis and healthcare costs. In it, she criticized the government’s COVID-19 response and the Affordable Care Act, arguing personal responsibility must be central to any health policy.

She has also occasionally criticized aspects of the MAHA movement and public health messaging under the Trump administration, reflecting a more mixed stance on health policy debates.

Third Time Around

What Comes Next

Saphier’s nomination will be reviewed by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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