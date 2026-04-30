Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called out President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his claims that TrumpRx is lowering drug costs by 600%, saying the math simply does not add up.

‘As Empty As This Glass’

Warren posted a video on X using a glass of water to illustrate her point. She filled the glass to the brim, called it 100% full, then poured it out entirely — leaving nothing behind.

“Unfortunately, Trump’s promise to lower costs is as empty as this glass,” Warren said, arguing that reducing something by more than 100% is mathematically impossible.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

What TrumpRx Actually Is

Mixed Reviews

The platform has drawn divided opinion. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban praised TrumpRx in March, saying it was “saving patients money on IVF and a few other drugs. A lot of money.” Cuban urged critics to give it time.

Stephen Ubl, CEO of PhRMA, also cautioned that government-imposed MFN policies risk slowing drug innovation and increasing reliance on China.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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