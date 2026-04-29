Pfizer Says Cancer Therapy Beats Standard Therapy In Late-Stage Blood Cancer Study

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday shared topline results from the late-stage study of its cancer treatment, ELREXFIO (elranatamab).

Multiple myeloma is an aggressive form of blood cancer that affects plasma cells made in the bone marrow.

It is the second most common type of blood cancer worldwide, with over 36,000 new cases each year in the U.S. and over 187,000 globally.

Pfizer ELREXFIO Phase 3 Results

Pfizer announced topline results from the Phase 3 MagnetisMM-5 study evaluating ELREXFIO, a treatment for multiple myeloma, which is currently approved in over 35 countries.

The study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression‑free survival (PFS) versus standard-of-care daratumumab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd).

The safety and tolerability of ELREXFIO were consistent with its known safety profile.

The PFS results exceeded the pre-specified interim analysis target hazard ratio for efficacy, with most ELREXFIO-treated patients remaining progression-free.

The trial remains ongoing to assess overall survival, a key secondary endpoint.

Pfizer Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Pfizer is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 73 cents (Down from 92 cents)

: 73 cents (Down from 92 cents) Revenue Estimate : $13.81 billion (Up from $13.71 billion)

: $13.81 billion (Up from $13.71 billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.5x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $29.42. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Underperform (Maintains Target to $25.00) (April 20)

: Underperform (Maintains Target to $25.00) (April 20) CICC : Initiated with Outperform (Target $33.00) (April 16)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $33.00) (April 16) UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $27.00) (April 13)

How Pfizer Ranks On Value, Growth, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Pfizer, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 33.89 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 33.89 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Growth : 23.75 — Indicates limited growth potential compared to the market.

: 23.75 — Indicates limited growth potential compared to the market. Quality : 58.49 — The balance sheet remains relatively healthy.

: 58.49 — The balance sheet remains relatively healthy. Momentum: 44.77 — Suggests the stock is experiencing weak momentum.

The Verdict: Pfizer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with moderate value but weak growth and momentum indicators. This suggests that while the company has a solid foundation, it may face challenges in driving significant growth in the near term.

PFE Price Action: Pfizer shares were down 0.85% at $26.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock