Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders.

AD04 is the company’s lead investigational new drug product for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Successful Batch Validates Manufacturing Process

The company said results from the demonstration batch confirmed that the transferred manufacturing process met targeted specifications for the planned Phase 3 clinical batch and registration campaign.

The batch also matched the dissolution profile observed in the earlier Phase 2 trial material, indicating consistency across development stages. The validation was a prerequisite before initiating large-scale production for the upcoming Phase 3 clinical program.

Tech Transfer Drives Efficiency Gains

Adial highlighted that the successful transfer of manufacturing and analytical capabilities to a new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) improved operational efficiency.

The process addressed key formulation parameters, including dissolution, blend uniformity, and content consistency—factors that are critical for both clinical performance and future commercialization.

Path Cleared For Phase 3 And Regulatory Progress

With the demonstration batch complete, Adial can now proceed with producing clinical and registration batches required for its Phase 3 trial.

The milestone also supports the generation of data necessary for updates to the investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In March, Adial Pharmaceuticals entered into a collaboration framework agreement with Molteni Farmaceutici for a proposed exclusive partnership covering the commercialization of AD04 in Europe.

The collaboration framework, which is subject to execution of a final definitive agreement, sets forth the strategic and financial parameters of the planned partnership, covering clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial terms.

ADIL Price Action: Adial Pharmaceuticals shares were up 1.26% at $1.61 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.