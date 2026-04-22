AtaiBeckley: Anxiety Drug Cuts Social Phobia Symptoms By 38%

The clinical-stage biotechnology company is focused on developing rapid-acting, durable, and convenient mental health treatments.

EMP-01 Shows Symptom Reduction And Safety Profile

AtaiBeckley reported that EMP-01 achieved a 38% reduction in patient-reported social phobia symptoms compared to a 15% reduction in the placebo group, alongside a favorable safety profile with no severe adverse events.

EMP-01 demonstrated a large, clinically meaningful improvement of −25.9‑points (32% reduction vs 14% on placebo) in real-world behavioral avoidance

The New York-based company also reported:

Clinician-assessed improvement: 49% of patients were CGI-I responders at Day 43 vs. 15% on placebo (NNT=2.95), indicating a materially higher rate of clinically meaningful improvement based on overall symptom severity and functioning.

Patient-reported improvement: 49% achieved PGI-C response vs. 12% on placebo (NNT=2.72), showing patients recognized clear, meaningful benefits in daily life, consistent with clinician-assessed outcomes.

AtaiBeckley Earlier Topline Data Reinforces Findings

Topline data released in February showed that 49% of patients receiving EMP-01 were rated as "very much improved" or "much improved," compared to only 15% in the placebo group, indicating a clinically meaningful improvement.

AtaiBeckley Depression Drug Shows Sustained Antidepressant Response

In April, AtaiBeckley shared promising Phase 2a results for its treatment-resistant depression drug, BPL-003.

The company reported a 66.7% antidepressant response rate at Day 2.

AtaiBeckley announced that a single intranasal dose of BPL-003 achieved significant reductions in MADRS scores among participants with treatment-resistant depression, with 83% of patients maintaining a response at Week 12.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $16.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (April 20) Guggenheim : Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 17) Deutsche Bank: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (March 27)

ATAI Stock Price Activity: AtaiBeckley shares were up 1.64% at $4.95 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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