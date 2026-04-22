Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz on Tuesday unveiled a nationwide crackdown on Medicaid fraud, ordering all 50 states to submit provider revalidation plans within 30 days or face intensified federal audits.

Speaking at Politico’s Health Care Summit, Oz said his agency would send formal requests to every state this week. “We’re asking the states to own that problem red and blue, all of them,” he said. “If you don’t take it seriously, it indicates to us that we might have to take the audits more aggressively.”

The Political Context

“I love Medicaid,” Oz said Tuesday. “When you love something, you protect it. You don’t let it get defrauded.”

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