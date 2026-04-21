Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Moderna sign on building
April 21, 2026 1:58 PM 2 min read

Europe Clears First Flu/COVID Combo Shot From Moderna

Moderna Gains EU Nod For Combination Flu-COVID Vaccine

The European Commission approved mCOMBRIAX, which aims to simplify immunization for adults aged 50 and older by combining protection against influenza and COVID-19.

The approval marks a significant advancement for Moderna, as mCOMBRIAX is its fourth authorized product.

Phase 3 Data Supports Approval Across Two Age Cohorts

The approval is based on data from Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1083 in two independent age cohorts of approximately 4,000 adults each.

All primary endpoints demonstrating the non-inferiority of immune responses were met.

Following a single dose, mRNA-1083 elicited statistically significantly higher immune responses against three influenza virus strains and against SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers did not observe a statistically significantly higher immune response to the B/Yamagata strain—no longer recommended for inclusion in seasonal influenza vaccines—in adults aged 65 and older compared to the co-administered licensed comparator vaccines.

Moderna Settles For $950 Million, Eyes Future Growth

The COVID-19 vaccine maker reached a settlement agreement that resolves all litigation related to its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, and its mRESVIA product.

Moderna will make a lump sum payment of $950 million in the third quarter.

Moderna’s investigational flu vaccine, mRNA-1010, is under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 5 for mRNA-1010, which is aimed at adults aged 50 and older.

MRNA Stock Price Activity: Moderna shares were up 0.36% at $54.78 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved