The program aims to simplify obesity treatment by combining primary care, pharmacy services, and virtual care into a unified platform.

Hims & Hers operates a health and wellness platform and offers GLP-1 drugs and care for weight loss, among other services.

Expanded Access To GLP-1 Medications

Amazon Pharmacy is central to the initiative, offering transparent pricing and delivery options for GLP-1 medications.

Injectable options—including Wegovy, Zepbound auto-injector, and KwikPen—are available starting at $299 per month. Medications can be delivered nationwide, with same-day delivery currently available in nearly 3,000 locations and expected to expand to 4,500 by 2026.

Customers can compare insurance and cash prices at checkout, with eligible discounts automatically applied.

Amazon said its pharmacy customers have saved more than $200 million through its coupon program.

In March, Novo Nordisk introduced a multi-month subscription program for its obesity treatment Wegovy (semaglutide).

Flexible Access And Telehealth Support

The program is now available at Amazon One Medical locations across the U.S. Enrolled patients receive prescription renewals through their primary care providers.

For existing GLP-1 users outside the One Medical network, Amazon offers 24/7 telehealth renewal services priced at $29 for messaging consultations and $49 for video visits. The company noted this option is limited to prescription renewals and does not support new prescriptions.

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers shares were down 5.42% at $29.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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