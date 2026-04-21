Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
healthcare
April 21, 2026 11:07 AM 2 min read

BioAge Labs Stock Gains After Positive Early Data And Pipeline Plans

BioAge Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) shares are up on Tuesday after the company reported positive Phase 1 data for BGE-102, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor.

Both the 120 mg and newly introduced 60 mg once-daily doses delivered significant median reductions in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a key inflammation marker linked to cardiovascular disease risk.

The results are boosting investor sentiment toward the clinical-stage biotech, which is focused on developing treatments for metabolic diseases.

BioAge Labs Drug Shows Over 85% Reduction in Key Biomarker

BioAge Labs reported that BGE-102 achieved median hsCRP reductions of over 85% in participants with obesity and elevated baseline inflammation.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in cardiovascular risk in mid-2026. It expects results by the end of the year.

BioAge also plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study. The mid-2026 process will evaluate BGE-102 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). It expects results in mid-2027.

Technical Analysis Signals Continued Bullish Trend

BioAge Labs is currently trading significantly above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests robust long-term momentum. The stock is trading 13.6% above its 20-day SMA and 1.6% above its 50-day SMA. This indicates positive short-term strength.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 55.14, suggesting that the stock is in neutral territory, with no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. This positioning indicates a balanced market sentiment among traders.

  • Key Resistance: $22.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.
  • Key Support: $18.50 — A level where buying interest could appear.

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past 12 months, returning 367.66%, reflecting strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s growth potential.

Currently, BioAge is trading near its 52-week high of $24.00, suggesting that it has been on an upward trajectory, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $51.50. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Needham: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (March 27)
  • Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $52.00) (March 10)
  • Oppenheimer: Initiated with Outperform (Target $60.00) (February 25)

BIOA Stock Price Activity: BioAge Labs shares were up 0.13% at $18.82 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved