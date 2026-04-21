BioAge Labs Stock Gains After Positive Early Data And Pipeline Plans

BioAge Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) shares are up on Tuesday after the company reported positive Phase 1 data for BGE-102, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor.

Both the 120 mg and newly introduced 60 mg once-daily doses delivered significant median reductions in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a key inflammation marker linked to cardiovascular disease risk.

The results are boosting investor sentiment toward the clinical-stage biotech, which is focused on developing treatments for metabolic diseases.

BioAge Labs Drug Shows Over 85% Reduction in Key Biomarker

BioAge Labs reported that BGE-102 achieved median hsCRP reductions of over 85% in participants with obesity and elevated baseline inflammation.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in cardiovascular risk in mid-2026. It expects results by the end of the year.

BioAge also plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study. The mid-2026 process will evaluate BGE-102 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). It expects results in mid-2027.

Technical Analysis Signals Continued Bullish Trend

BioAge Labs is currently trading significantly above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests robust long-term momentum. The stock is trading 13.6% above its 20-day SMA and 1.6% above its 50-day SMA. This indicates positive short-term strength.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 55.14, suggesting that the stock is in neutral territory, with no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. This positioning indicates a balanced market sentiment among traders.

Key Resistance : $22.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $22.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $18.50 — A level where buying interest could appear.

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past 12 months, returning 367.66%, reflecting strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s growth potential.

Currently, BioAge is trading near its 52-week high of $24.00, suggesting that it has been on an upward trajectory, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $51.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (March 27)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (March 27) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $52.00) (March 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $52.00) (March 10) Oppenheimer: Initiated with Outperform (Target $60.00) (February 25)

BIOA Stock Price Activity: BioAge Labs shares were up 0.13% at $18.82 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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