Federal Court Reportedly Halts Kennedy's Vaccine Panel, Putting COVID, Flu And RSV Shots At Risk

A federal court order has halted the work of a key U.S. vaccine advisory panel, disrupting the system that guides COVID-19, flu and other immunization recommendations and raising uncertainty over insurance coverage for newly approved vaccines, according to Reuters reporting on Tuesday.

A Systematic Dismantling

Autumn Vaccine Season At Risk

In a normal year, ACIP reviews and updates recommendations for COVID and flu shots at its June meeting. Seasonal flu vaccines carry a long-standing universal recommendation and may not require a new ACIP vote, according to Reuters. COVID vaccines, however, are modified annually and carry a shorter track record, leaving their recommendation status legally ambiguous.

AHIP, the health insurance trade organization, has pledged to cover all vaccines recommended by ACIP as of September 1, 2025, through the end of 2026. Beyond that window, coverage decisions remain uncertain.

Approved Vaccines Left Without Federal Guidance

A long-running ACIP review of whether fewer HPV vaccine doses could still prevent cervical cancer has also been paused.

Pipeline Products At Risk

The paralysis extends to pipeline vaccines. Moderna’s experimental mRNA-based flu vaccine, which would be the first of its kind in the United States, awaits an FDA decision expected by early August. Without a functioning ACIP, it could enter the market without a federal recommendation.

Pfizer and Valneva SE’s (NASDAQ:VALN) Lyme disease vaccine, which showed roughly 70% efficacy in a late-stage trial, faces the same gap if it wins FDA approval.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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