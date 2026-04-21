Newsom Torches Trump's Psychedelic Mental Health Order In Just Two Words: 'For Himself?'

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) press office escalated a partisan exchange by mocking President Donald Trump's mental health initiative.

Newsom Fires Back At Trump’s Mental Health Post

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness."

According to the White House fact sheet, the executive order focuses on expanding treatment options by easing regulatory constraints.

It states the administration is "removing barriers to psychedelic drugs as potential treatment for serious mental illness" and aims to "accelerate access to treatments for patients with serious mental illness."

Shortly after, Newsom's press office reshared the post and replied with a two-word comment: "For himself?"

Trump Fast-Tracks Psychedelic Drug Reviews

On Saturday, President Trump signed an executive order that directed the FDA to fast-track reviews of psychedelic-based therapies, including ibogaine, as part of an effort to expand mental health treatment options.

The move included $50 million in funding for ibogaine research, with officials saying successful trials could support future approval pathways.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said regulatory decisions could come as early as summer, while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backed exploring psychedelics for conditions such as depression.

Trump said the policy reflected a shift away from long-standing stigma surrounding psychedelic substances and growing recognition of their possible medical benefits.

In February, the administration also launched TrumpRx, a drug pricing website that offered discounted medication listings and coupons from major pharmaceutical companies

The companies involved included AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Co., EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer Inc.

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