The drugmaker behind Prozac and Cialis is now exploring nuclear energy, signing a letter of intent with Indiana to support small modular reactors and advanced nuclear tech. The signal here isn't about AI scale. It's about something far more fundamental: industrial reliability.

Industrial Demand, Not AI Hype

Unlike data centers that can distribute workloads, pharmaceutical manufacturing doesn't get that luxury. Production lines are tightly regulated, energy-intensive, and unforgiving to disruptions.

That's where nuclear fits in.

The common thread isn't innovation. It's uptime.

A Boom—With Cracks Showing

Still, this isn't a straight-line story.

On one end, momentum is building. Kairos Power recently reported that it broke ground on a next-gen reactor project, signaling that parts of the sector are moving from concept to construction.

That tension is the real story.

The Narrative Shift

Big Tech may have made nuclear trendy. But companies like Eli Lilly are making it necessary.

This isn't about powering AI models. It's about ensuring that the factories behind critical industries—from steel to chemicals to pharmaceuticals—never go dark.

And that shift could matter far more for nuclear's long-term future than any data center ever could.

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