Novo Nordisk Extends Lead As Eli Lilly New Obesity Pill Sees Modest Launch Uptake

Early Prescription Trends Show Slower Start For Lilly

Reuters, citing IQVIA data, reported that Eli Lilly recorded 1,390 prescriptions for its newly launched obesity pill in the U.S. for the week ended April 10.

In comparison, Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy saw 3,071 prescriptions within just the first four days following its January 5 launch, indicating a stronger initial uptake.

The data highlights a slower early ramp for Lilly's pill, though the company had previously flagged potential variability in early prescription trends.

Novo Maintains Lead In Weekly Prescription Volume

Novo's oral Wegovy, which has been available since January, continues to show steady growth.

Citing IQVIA data, the Reuters report added that the drug was prescribed 113,354 times during the same week, up from 105,366 prescriptions in the prior week.

Market Competition Intensifies As Oral Segment Evolves

Investors are closely monitoring prescription trends as competition between Lilly and its Danish rival intensifies.

The obesity drug market has largely been dominated by injectable therapies, but oral alternatives are emerging as a key battleground.

The data offers early insight into how these pills are performing as drugmakers increasingly pivot toward cash-pay consumer models.

Launch Timing And Distribution Channels Influence Uptake

Lilly's obesity pill, approved on April 1, began accepting prescriptions immediately via LillyDirect. Shipments started April 6, with broader availability across U.S. retail pharmacies and telehealth platforms rolling out from April 9.

In March, Novo Nordisk introduced a multi-month subscription program for its obesity treatment Wegovy (semaglutide), aiming to make pricing more predictable for self-pay patients and improve long-term adherence.

Earlier in March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a higher-dose version of Wegovy, marking an expansion of its treatment portfolio for adults with obesity.

LLY Stock Price Activity: Eli Lilly shares were up 2.76% at $929.01 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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