Kura Oncology Advances Kidney Cancer Program With Solid Early-Stage Results

FIT-001 Study Evaluates Combination Approach

The FIT-001 study is evaluating darlifarnib (KO-2806) in patients with RCC at once-daily doses of 3 mg, 5 mg, or 8 mg alternating 7 days on and off in combination with cabozantinib at once-daily doses of 60 mg or 40 mg.

All patients must have received prior immunotherapy. The study has advanced into Phase 1b dose expansion to assess an optimal biologically active dose for the combination.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) markets cabozantinib under Cabometyx or Cometriq.

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer.

Trial Data Highlights Strong Tumor Response

Kura Oncology on Friday shared preliminary data from its ongoing FIT-001 clinical trial, showcasing the effectiveness of darlifarnib in combination with cabozantinib for treating advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

The stock is moving higher following a presentation that highlighted a 44% overall response rate and a 94% disease control rate in patients previously treated with cabozantinib.

The results, presented at the 2026 International Kidney Cancer Symposium, indicate significant tumor shrinkage in 75% of patients, with a manageable safety profile.

The company said antitumor activity was observed in a heavily pre-treated, cabozantinib-exposed population, including patients whose best response to prior cabozantinib was stable disease.

In November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Komzifti (ziftomenib), developed by Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible NPM1 mutation.

Komzifti is the first and only once-daily, oral menin inhibitor approved for R/R NPM1-mutated (NPM1-m) AML, a type of blood cancer. The approval is based on the pivotal KOMET-001 trial.

Technical Setup Signals Bullish Momentum

Kura Oncology has shown a strong 12-month performance of 51.53%, reflecting a solid upward trend over the past year.

Currently, the stock is positioned near its 52-week high of $12.49, which indicates bullish sentiment and potential for further gains if momentum continues.

The stock is trading 19.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.2% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum and positive sentiment among buyers.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 56.57, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to further price stability in the near term.

Key Resistance : $11.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $11.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $9.50 — A potential floor for price action if tested.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $26.71. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street : Initiated with Buy (Target $23.00) (April 14)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $23.00) (April 14) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 24) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $15.00) (March 13)

KURA Stock Price Activity: Kura Oncology shares were up 13.53% at $10.15 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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