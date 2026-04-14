Tempus AI Stock Jumps As Data Presentations Fuel Fresh AI Oncology Buzz

The ACCR meeting is taking place on April 17–22.

Tempus’ abstracts include a series of studies highlighting emerging biomarkers, molecular subtypes, and real-world evidence aimed at refining cancer treatment strategies across multiple tumor types.

On Monday, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tempus AI with an Underperform rating and a price forecast of $35.

MSI And Gene Fusions Define Distinct CRC Subtype

One study examining over 30 million colorectal cancer cases found that gene fusions are significantly more common in tumors with microsatellite instability (MSI) compared to microsatellite stable (MSS) tumors.

The enrichment—6.2% versus 2.2%—suggests a clinically distinct subtype where MSI status may influence the role of gene fusions and guide therapeutic decisions.

KMT2C Mutation Linked To Platinum Therapy Benefit

In an oral presentation, researchers leveraged Tempus Lens to analyze 143,961 patients with solid tumors and identified KMT2C mutations as a potential biomarker for sensitivity to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Patients with the mutation demonstrated improved overall survival compared to those without it.

The benefit was particularly notable in colorectal cancer, where median survival reached 51 months versus 25.3 months. The findings were further supported by external dataset validation.

RNA Profiling Reveals SCLC Subtype Variability

Another study focused on small cell lung cancer (SCLC), analyzing RNA expression patterns across dozens of cell surface proteins. The results identified subtype-specific differences based on disease stage and treatment status, offering potential targets for future therapeutic development.

Advancing Biomarker Detection And Trial Matching

Additional studies validated RNA-based algorithms to predict HER2, TROP2, and NECTIN4 expression for clinical trial selection, while another analysis highlighted the utility of combined DNA and RNA sequencing in detecting rare oncogenic fusions across advanced cancers.

Collectively, the findings emphasize the growing role of integrated genomic and transcriptomic analysis in advancing precision oncology.

TEM Stock Price Activity: Tempus AI shares were up 7.30% at $49.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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