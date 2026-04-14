Move Over Novo Nordisk - This Small Company Study Flags Edge In Fatty Liver Drug

Hoth Therapeutics Candidate Shows Impact On Fat Production And Metabolism
The HT-VA study demonstrated that parenteral GDNF (Glial Cell-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) significantly reduces fat production and enhances fat metabolism at the genetic level, positioning it as a unique therapeutic option for MAFLD and obesity.
Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
The data show statistically significant modulation of genes linked to hepatic fat dynamics, positioning GDNF as a differentiated approach targeting underlying drivers of fatty liver disease and metabolic dysfunction.
Strategic Implications For MAFLD And Obesity Markets
Next Steps In Development And Partnerships
- Advance into additional preclinical validation studies.
- Assess clinical development pathways in metabolic and liver diseases.
- Pursue partnerships to accelerate development and commercialization.
HOTH Stock Price Activity: Hoth Therapeutics shares were up 42.02% at $0.729 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.