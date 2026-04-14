Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Overweight or obese man on white background.
April 14, 2026 12:30 PM 2 min read

Move Over Novo Nordisk - This Small Company Study Flags Edge In Fatty Liver Drug

Hoth Therapeutics Candidate Shows Impact On Fat Production And Metabolism

The HT-VA study demonstrated that parenteral GDNF (Glial Cell-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) significantly reduces fat production and enhances fat metabolism at the genetic level, positioning it as a unique therapeutic option for MAFLD and obesity.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

The data show statistically significant modulation of genes linked to hepatic fat dynamics, positioning GDNF as a differentiated approach targeting underlying drivers of fatty liver disease and metabolic dysfunction.

Strategic Implications For MAFLD And Obesity Markets

Next Steps In Development And Partnerships

  • Advance into additional preclinical validation studies.
  • Assess clinical development pathways in metabolic and liver diseases.
  • Pursue partnerships to accelerate development and commercialization.

HOTH Stock Price Activity: Hoth Therapeutics shares were up 42.02% at $0.729 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved