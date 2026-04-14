Move Over Novo Nordisk - This Small Company Study Flags Edge In Fatty Liver Drug

Hoth Therapeutics Candidate Shows Impact On Fat Production And Metabolism

The HT-VA study demonstrated that parenteral GDNF (Glial Cell-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) significantly reduces fat production and enhances fat metabolism at the genetic level, positioning it as a unique therapeutic option for MAFLD and obesity.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

The data show statistically significant modulation of genes linked to hepatic fat dynamics, positioning GDNF as a differentiated approach targeting underlying drivers of fatty liver disease and metabolic dysfunction.

Strategic Implications For MAFLD And Obesity Markets

Next Steps In Development And Partnerships

Advance into additional preclinical validation studies.

Assess clinical development pathways in metabolic and liver diseases.

Pursue partnerships to accelerate development and commercialization.

HOTH Stock Price Activity: Hoth Therapeutics shares were up 42.02% at $0.729 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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