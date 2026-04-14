Novo Nordisk Expands AI Push With ChatGPT Parent OpenAI

AI To Accelerate Drug Discovery

The collaboration will leverage advanced AI tools to analyze complex datasets, identify promising drug candidates, and streamline the transition from early-stage research to clinical application.

The initiative is designed to reduce development timelines, a critical factor in improving patient access to new therapies.

The partnership includes built-in safeguards such as strict data protection protocols, governance frameworks, and human oversight to ensure ethical and compliant deployment of AI technologies.

"AI is reshaping industries and in life sciences…This collaboration with Novo Nordisk will help them accelerate scientific discovery, run smarter global operations, and redefine the future of patient care," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Expanding AI Across Operations

Beyond research, the companies plan to apply AI capabilities across manufacturing, supply chain management, distribution, and corporate functions.

These efforts are expected to improve operational efficiency and optimize decision-making across the organization.

Pilot programs will roll out across research and development, manufacturing, and commercial operations, with broader integration targeted by the end of 2026.

Workforce Upskilling And AI Literacy

As part of the agreement, OpenAI will support Novo Nordisk in enhancing AI literacy among its global workforce.

The initiative aims to equip employees with the skills needed to effectively use AI tools, ensuring the company can fully capitalize on the technology.

Building On Existing AI Investments

The move builds on Novo Nordisk's ongoing investments in artificial intelligence, including collaborations with technology partners and research organizations.

The company has been steadily developing capabilities to strengthen its position in data-driven healthcare innovation.

NVO Stock Price Activity: Novo Nordisk shares were up 2.91% at $39.08 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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