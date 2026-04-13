ImageneBio $30 Million Private Placement Ignites Stock

ImageneBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

• ImageneBio stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling IMA momentum?

Institutional Investors Back New Financing Deal

ImageneBio announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, selling pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5.77 million shares at $5.199 per warrant.

The company plans to use the proceeds to further develop its lead asset, IMG-007, targeting conditions like alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis.

ImageneBio CEO Highlights IMG-007 Clinical Development Progress

“This investor support of our strategy also gives us the opportunity to advance our alopecia areata program, an indication where we have already seen promising clinical proof-of-concept with IMG-007 and where there is great unmet need for a biologic with durable efficacy and a strong tolerability profile,” Yarema continued.

In July 2025, Inmagene completed its reverse merger with Ikena Oncology Inc.

IMA Stock Price Activity: ImageneBio shares were up 23.63% at $6.06 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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