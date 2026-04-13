The late-stage clinical oncology company is focused on developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers.

Daraxonrasib Shows Significant Survival Advantage Over Chemotherapy

In the RASolute 302 trial, daraxonrasib showed statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival, which are critical endpoints for cancer therapies.

The stock’s movement aligns with the company’s announcement that daraxonrasib demonstrated a median overall survival of 13.2 months compared to 6.7 months for standard chemotherapy.

The company plans to submit these findings to regulatory authorities for future applications.

The company intends to present these results at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, highlighting the urgency for new treatment options in pancreatic cancer.

High-Profile Patient Experience Draws Attention To Drug

Revolution Medicines drew attention after former Sen. Ben Sasse disclosed to The New York Times that he is undergoing treatment with its drug, daraxonrasib, following a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.

Sasse told the Times that his tumors have shrunk by 76% since he started the treatment, but he called it a "nasty drug" that causes "crazy" side effects like a rash.

Revolution Medicines Expanded Phase 3 Program

In April, the company started treating patients in RASolute 303, a global Phase 3 trial of daraxonrasib as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Daraxonrasib is currently being evaluated in four global Phase 3 registrational trials, including three trials in patients with PDAC and one in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Merck/Revolution Medicines Deal Talks Collapse Over Valuation Disagreement

RVMD Stock Price Activity: Revolution Medicines shares were up 39.97% at $134.98 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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