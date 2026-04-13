IDEAYA Eye Cancer Trial Data Beats Standard Therapy, Stock Soars

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares are up during Monday’s premarket session following the announcement of positive topline results from the Phase 2/3 trial for darovasertib in combination with crizotinib.

The news highlights the potential for a new treatment option for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, a type of eye cancer.

Trial Meets Primary Endpoint

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer therapies.

The study showed a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) for the darovasertib combination compared to the investigator’s choice of therapy (ICT).

Trial met the primary endpoint, showing statistically significant improvement in median PFS, with 6.9 months for the darovasertib combination versus 3.1 months for ICT.

Patients treated with the darovasertib combination reduced their risk of disease progression by 58%.

Secondary Endpoints Show Higher Response Rates

The secondary endpoints in the study include overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR).

Secondary endpoint of overall response rate was 37.1% for the darovasertib combination versus 5.8% for ICT.

There were 5 complete responses observed in the darovasertib combination arm, and no complete responses observed in the ICT arm.

The median duration of response (DOR) in the darovasertib combination arm was 6.8 months.

Darovasertib combination showed an early trend in improvement for overall survival versus ICT. It was well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile.

The company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the second half of 2026 based on these results.

IDEAYA Technical Indicators Reflect Momentum With Caution Signals

At $41.02, the stock is trading 27.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.8% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. The stock is also 38.1% above its 200-day SMA, indicating a solid long-term uptrend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 41.52, which suggests a neutral momentum, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bearish, with the MACD at -0.5310 and the signal line at -0.3888, suggesting that downward pressure may be present.

Key Resistance : $39.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $39.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $33.00 — A critical level where buying interest could emerge.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 78.26%, reflecting strong investor interest and positive sentiment over the past year.

Currently, it is trading near its 52-week high of $41.02, which suggests bullish sentiment among traders.

IDYA Stock Price Activity: IDEAYA Biosciences shares were up 26.36% at $38.60 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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