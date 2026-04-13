Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine dosage, citing his own adverse experience.

Musk took to X on Sunday and claimed that his second vaccine shot was so severe that it almost led him to hospitalization. “My second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying.” He compared his vaccine experience with his encounter with the original coronavirus, which he described as like any other cold or flu. “Bad, but not terrible,” said Musk.

“The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times,” wrote Musk.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments

Vaccine Debate Intensifies

A report in September by the Washington Post also revealed that the Trump administration’s health officials were looking to link vaccines to 25 child deaths using unverified VAERS submissions, raising alarm among career scientists who stress the vaccines are well-studied.

The claim was expected to be presented to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which was considering stricter recommendations that could affect insurance coverage and access.

In December, the FDA was reportedly considering a highest-level boxed warning for COVID-19 vaccines, a move criticized by experts as unsupported by evidence. A boxed warning is the most prominent label on a medication, used to highlight its most serious risks.

Meanwhile, a report last week suggested that the acting CDC director delayed a study showing COVID-19 vaccines reduced ER visits by 50% and hospitalizations by 55% among healthy adults, citing methodology concerns despite the approach being widely used.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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