AI Meets Medicine In A Personal Battle

In an OpenAI forum conversation posted last week, Sijbrandij joined geneticist Jacob Stern.

Sijbrandij was diagnosed with stage 4 spinal cancer and was reportedly turned away from clinical trials, with his medical team running out of treatment options.

During the conversation, he described how they used ChatGPT and advanced diagnostics to analyze tumor data and evaluate experimental therapies.

The approach, he said, created a faster feedback loop between patients, doctors and scientific literature.

"I quit my day job and started going founder mode on my cancer. And I went all out," Sijbrandij said, describing how he systematically gathered and analyzed large-scale medical data to guide decisions.

ChatGPT And Genomics In Treatment Design

Sijbrandij shifted from being a patient to building an AI-driven research approach, compiling roughly 25 terabytes of personal medical data, including genomic information, scans, and treatment history.

The system identified a potential treatment that had been overlooked by his oncology team and helped inform the development of 19 personalized vaccine candidates based on his genetic data.

He has reportedly remained in remission since 2025.

He later made the full dataset and methodology publicly available, aiming to support other patients facing similar conditions who have limited or no remaining treatment options.

Bill Ackman Reacts

Investor Bill Ackman responded to the conversation saying, "Incredible."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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