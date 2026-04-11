Trump Administration Walks Back Key Claims in New York Health Fraud Case: Report

Truth Behind Inflated Medicaid Figures Revealed

The disputed statistic was tied to statements from CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, who had pointed to roughly 5 million people receiving personal care help in a state with about 6.8 million Medicaid enrollees. Federal officials later said the actual count was about 450,000 people, or around 6% to 7% of enrollees.

CMS spokesperson Chris Krepich told the outlet the agency had mixed up how New York applies billing codes and said the methodology was adjusted. Krepich also said the investigation is still underway and that CMS is reviewing New York's response to the letter that announced the probe.

New York officials framed the initial claims as politically aimed, with the state's health department calling the early descriptions a "a targeted attempt to obscure the facts." A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told AP that the original CMS assertion was "patently false" and argued the state can pursue fraud enforcement without distorting the underlying data.

The administration's New York approach is part of a wider enforcement push that has also involved California, Florida, Maine, and Minnesota. As reported by the outlet, Vice President JD Vance is leading a federal task force focused on benefit-program fraud, and Minnesota has sued after the administration moved to pause $243 million in Medicaid funding tied to fraud concerns.

Is Medicare Advantage Truly Sustainable Long-Term?

The data misstep in New York comes as CMS is simultaneously making high-stakes decisions about Medicare dollars that directly shape insurer revenue, member premiums, and benefit design. On Monday, CMS set the 2027 Medicare Advantage payment update at a net average 2.48%, a sharp turn from the 0.09% increase floated in January that had rattled markets.

Oz cast the finalized Medicare Advantage rates as centered on consumers, saying, "Medicare Advantage and Part D should work for the people who rely on them." He added, "These updates keep coverage affordable and ensure patients get real value from their plans."

Longer-term cost pressures remain a central issue for households and policymakers, with annual Medicare premiums projected to climb from about $2,440 per person to nearly $5,000 by 2035. Estimates also attribute about $450 of that increase to Medicare Advantage overpayments alone.

Hospital Financial Strain Sparks Urgent Reforms

This development comes as Medicaid cuts have significantly impacted hospitals nationwide, with reports indicating that 446 facilities are now at risk of closure or service reductions. According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, the real issue lies not solely in government policy but in how hospitals manage their expenses, noting that many facilities spend heavily on consultants and often overpay for essential supplies.

How New Rules Aim To Curb Healthcare Costs

CMS has also pointed to administrative changes aimed at trimming costs, including a rule finalized in March that is expected to save taxpayers $782 million a year by shifting away from fax and paper toward standardized electronic claims transactions. Full compliance under that rule is required by May 2026.

In New York, Oz also drew criticism for other characterizations of eligibility standards for personal care services, including a suggestion that screening had become looser. Advocates countered that the state tightened requirements through a change that took effect in September, and said the cited example did not appear in the state's standards.

Public anxiety about medical costs is also pushing the politics around these programs, with 61% of adults saying they worry "a great deal" about healthcare affordability in a Gallup poll. That backdrop has helped elevate anti-fraud messaging, even as the New York correction fuels scrutiny of how the administration is assembling the numbers used to justify investigations.