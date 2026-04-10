Penny Stock Wellgistics Health Ends Silverback Deal, Cuts Dilution Risk

Wellgistics Health is a healthcare technology and pharmaceutical logistics company.

Termination Of Settlement Agreement

The company, in an SEC filing, confirmed that it delivered written notice on April 3, formally ending the agreement dated January 28, 2026.

Before the termination took effect, Wellgistics had already issued 6.866 million shares as part of the agreement.

With the termination finalized, the settlement is no longer in force, and the company will not issue any additional shares under the structure or related regulatory provisions.

No Further Obligations Between Parties

As part of the wind-down, Silverback Capital has been asked to return all rights, title, and interest tied to any unpaid claims to the relevant creditors.

Both parties have confirmed that no further obligations remain under the terminated agreement, effectively closing out the arrangement.

Potential Acquisition

In March, the pharmaceutical distributor entered into a non-exclusive, non-binding Letter of Intent to evaluate a potential acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics.

The move aims to enhance Wellgistics’ capabilities in its technology-enabled pharmacy distribution and services business.

The company proposed an all-stock acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics.

Potential Benefits include improved pipeline visibility and incremental revenue opportunities.

The proposed acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics by Wellgistics Health could significantly bolster its integrated ecosystem, which spans prescription fulfillment and AI-driven patient access solutions.

Neuritek, known for its next-generation treatment for PTSD, aligns with Wellgistics’ strategic goal of enhancing pharmaceutical partnerships and driving long-term shareholder value.

Acquisition Could Transform Healthcare Landscape

Neuritek Therapeutics has developed a mechanism-based treatment for PTSD.

While Wellgistics is focused on capturing a significant share of the healthcare market through strategic manufacturer relationships and high-margin revenue streams, the completion of this transaction remains contingent on due diligence and board approvals.

WGRX Price Action: Wellgistics Health shares were up 21.60% at $0.13 during regular trading hours on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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