Gilead Expands Tempus AI Partnership To Boost Oncology Pipeline

The company broadened its multi-year collaboration with Tempus to enhance oncology research and development.

At the same time, it exercised an option to license Kymera's investigational candidate KT-200, signaling continued investment in cancer therapies.

Expanded Tempus Deal Enhances Data-Driven Oncology Strategy

Gilead has already been utilizing Tempus' de-identified multimodal data repository across several oncology initiatives.

These include clinical trial design, biomarker strategies, indication selection, and real-world evidence generation.

Under the expanded agreement, Gilead gains enterprise-wide access to Tempus' AI-powered Lens platform.

The platform is expected to provide broader datasets across multiple cancer indications, alongside dedicated analytical services from Tempus.

The collaboration reflects a growing emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence into drug development workflows, particularly in precision medicine, where large-scale data analysis can inform clinical decisions.

Kymera's KT-200 Licensing Adds Novel Candidate

Separately, Gilead exercised its option to exclusively license KT-200 from Kymera, triggering a $45 million milestone payment to the company.

KT-200 is described as a first-in-class, oral CDK2 molecular glue degrader.

In preclinical studies, the candidate demonstrated low-nanomolar CDK2 degradation and showed activity in CCNE1-amplified cell lines and tumor models.

It also exhibited potential brain penetration and a favorable safety profile.

Gilead plans to advance KT-200 into IND-enabling studies to support an investigational new drug filing in 2027.

Financial Terms And Long-Term Potential

Under the collaboration terms, Kymera could receive up to $750 million in total payments, including milestones. The company has already secured $85 million in upfront and option-related payments.

Kymera is also eligible for tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to mid-teens percentages on future net sales. Gilead retains global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products emerging from the partnership.

The company initially collaborated in June 2025 to accelerate the development and commercialization of a novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) program targeting cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2), with broad oncology treatment potential.

Stock Price Activity: Gilead shares were up 0.26% at $141.91, Kymera stock was up 0.94% at $88.02, and Tempus stock was down 3.87% at $45.64 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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