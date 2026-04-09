Novo Nordisk Wins EU Nod To Ease Wegovy Injection Delivery

The decision marks a shift away from strict cold chain requirements and positions Wegovy as the first GLP-1 therapy in Europe with this level of delivery flexibility.

Novo Nordisk Reduced Cold Chain Dependency

Previously, Wegovy distribution relied entirely on cold chain logistics, requiring consistent refrigeration from manufacturing to patient use.

With the revised guidance, the final stage of delivery—from pharmacies to patients—can now occur within a 48-hour window without refrigeration, provided temperatures do not exceed 30°C.

This change is expected to streamline distribution, particularly for pharmacies and online partners.

By easing cold chain dependence, the update could lower transportation complexity, reduce packaging needs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.

Potential Cost And Access Benefits

The approval may also support the expansion of eHealth channels across Europe. Greater flexibility in delivery logistics could make it easier and potentially more cost-effective for partners to offer home delivery services.

Aligning With Evolving Distribution Models

The regulatory update reflects broader industry trends toward direct-to-patient delivery models, including online pharmacies and alternative dispensing channels.

The change applies only to Wegovy injection. There are no updates to patient guidance, which continues to state that the medication can be stored for up to 28 days below 30°C after first use or kept refrigerated.

The Wegovy pill, which does not require refrigeration, remains approved in the U.S. and is awaiting a regulatory decision in the European Union later in 2026.

Targets Cost Barriers With Subscription Model

In March, Novo Nordisk introduced a multi-month subscription program for its obesity treatment Wegovy (semaglutide), aiming to make pricing more predictable for self-pay patients and improve long-term adherence.

The program, available starting March 31, 2026, allows eligible patients to access FDA-approved treatment through select telehealth providers at a fixed monthly cost.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were down 0.61% at $37.38 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $35.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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