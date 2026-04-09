Eli Lilly Just Launched Its $149 Obesity Pill

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday announced that Foundayo (orforglipron) is now available to adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.

Access Expands Across LillyDirect, Telehealth And Retail Pharmacies

When used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Foundayo helps individuals lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

"Foundayo delivers meaningful weight loss – an average of 27 pounds at the highest dose – and we made the path from prescription to doorstep as simple as possible," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities.

Pricing Starts At $149 With Savings Options Available

Foundayo is available starting at $149 per month at the lowest dose for self-pay patients.

Eligible and commercially insured people with coverage for Foundayo may pay as little as $25 per month with the Foundayo savings card. Additionally, eligible Medicare Part D individuals may be able to get Foundayo for $50 per month, beginning July 1, 2026.

Eli Lilly Inventory Build Signals Readiness For Global Rollout

In February, Eli Lilly said it has stockpiled $1.5 billion worth of inventory of orforglipron. The inventory value has seen a substantial increase from last year's nearly $550 million.

Eli Lilly has previously said it expects to have sufficient supply to roll out its highly anticipated weight-loss pill across multiple countries at nearly the same time.

The price reduction will affect popular medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus, with the new list price set at $675 per month, down from current prices ranging from $1,027 to $1,350.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were up 0.23% at $955.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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