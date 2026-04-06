EXCLUSIVE: Curanex Highlights Case Study Supporting Cachexia Focus In Oncology Strategy

Last week, Curanex added a new core indication, cancer cachexia, to its drug development pipeline.

Curanex Case Study Signals Symptomatic Improvement

The company detailed the case of "Johnny," a senior dosimetrist treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

The patient had a complex medical history, including prior kidney cancer and subsequent imaging follow-ups.

During disease progression, he experienced significant deterioration, including abdominal pain, distension, fatigue, and urinary symptoms.

After initiating treatment with Phyto-N, the patient reported notable improvements within about a month. These included increased energy levels, reduced abdominal pain, and normalization of urinary patterns.

Follow-up testing three months later showed improvements across key biomarkers.

Serum amylase and lipase levels returned to normal ranges, alongside improved lipid markers.

Subsequent MRI scans indicated stable disease, with no progression in tumor size or ductal dilation. The patient maintained daily activities and work for over two years before eventually undergoing surgery.

Cachexia Remains A Major Unmet Need

Curanex emphasized that the broader implication lies in cancer cachexia, a condition affecting up to 80% of advanced cancer patients, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The syndrome is characterized by severe weight loss, muscle wasting, and reduced physical function, particularly in pancreatic cancer cases.

Despite its prevalence, no therapies are currently approved in the U.S. specifically for cancer cachexia. Management typically relies on supportive care, with limited pharmacologic interventions.

Curanex said therapies that help maintain weight, strength, and functional status could improve patient outcomes and enable continued cancer treatment.

Curanex Pipeline Expansion Targets Supportive Oncology

Phyto-N remains in preclinical development, with plans for an Investigational New Drug submission targeting ulcerative colitis, while also being evaluated for broader applications.

Curanex noted the findings are based on a single patient and do not establish safety or efficacy, but may offer a clinically relevant signal for future research priorities.

In February, Curanex completed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant pilot-scale batch of Phyto-N.

The company said the batch will support GLP-compliant toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies ahead of a planned Investigational New Drug submission for ulcerative colitis.

CURX Stock Price Activity: Curanex shares were at $0.49 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock