Trump Administration Prepares 100% Tariffs On Drugmakers Without Pricing Deals: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to announce 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical companies that have not secured pricing deals with the White House.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tariffs stem from a Section 232 investigation under the Trade Expansion Act, invoking national security grounds. Companies neither holding agreements nor in active negotiations face the full levy. Exemptions for certain medicines and disease categories remain possible, according to the report.

The White House did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The Compliance Push

Tariffs Back A Wider Pricing Push

Why Americans Are Watching Closely

Healthcare is now Americans’ top concern. A Gallup poll shows 61% worry “a great deal” about affordability. The ongoing U.S.–Iran war has pushed gas above $4 per gallon. The Federal Reserve held rates at 3.50%–3.75%, projecting inflation at 2.7%.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has defended TrumpRx, saying it is genuinely helping patients. “Anything that opens the door for lower price medications I’m a fan of,” he said.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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