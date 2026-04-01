Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Jumps As Positive Preclinical Fuels Momentum

Data Points To Cognitive Benefits And Reduced Neuroinflammation

The recent data highlight nasal anti-CD3’s potential in reversing cognitive decline associated with aging, which is a significant concern in neurodegenerative diseases.

Tiziana’s chairman, Howard Weiner, noted that these results reinforce the mechanism of action of intranasal foralumab, which stimulates regulatory T cells to reduce neuroinflammation.

Further emphasizing the importance of this research, CEO Ivor Elrifi stated that the findings support ongoing clinical programs for foralumab in conditions like Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.

The company is advancing its clinical trials while expanding its preclinical research into additional areas, including aging-related cognitive impairment.

Technical Indicators Show Mixed Momentum

Currently, Tiziana is trading 3.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.7% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 21.70%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting a cautious outlook.

The RSI is at 37.33, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.0465, below its signal line at -0.0404, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not oversold, it is also not showing strong bullish signals.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: $1.00

TLSA Stock Price Activity: Tiziana Life Sciences shares were up 7.26% at $1.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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