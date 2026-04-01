Tempus AI Stock Jumps, ALERT Trial Results Boost EHR Automation Buzz

ALERT Trial Shows Improved Intervention Rates

Specifically, the study found a 40% relative increase in life-saving valve procedures and a 27% increase in multidisciplinary heart team evaluations within just 90 days.

Tempus AI-Driven Alerts Aim To Close Care Gaps

The trial included 765 clinicians and 2,016 echocardiograms across five U.S. health systems, highlighting the potential for AI-driven alerts to bridge critical gaps in care delivery.

The findings suggest that integrating clinical decision support into EHRs can standardize care delivery, ensuring timely action regardless of a patient’s demographics.

Tempus AI Merck Collaboration Expands Precision Medicine Push

Tempus announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration with Merck to enhance the discovery and development of precision medicine biomarkers.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $72.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Lowers Target to $60.00) (Mar. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $60.00) (Mar. 30) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $75.00) (Mar. 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $75.00) (Mar. 11) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises Target to $95.00) (Mar. 9)

TEM Stock Price Activity: Tempus AI shares were up 3.54% at $46.82 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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