Why Is Caris Life Sciences Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Caris Detect Shows Early Cancer Detection Potential

The Achieve 1 Study results released on Tuesday indicate a significant milestone for Caris Detect, the company’s multi-cancer early detection test, which aims to identify various cancer types at early stages through blood sampling.

A total of 3,014 subjects were enrolled in the study, showcasing the test’s efficacy in a high-risk population, which is crucial for early cancer detection.

Additionally, the study’s findings highlight that the Whole Genome Sequencing approach can detect diverse molecular changes that drive cancer.

This advancement is expected to enhance the overall performance of Caris Detect as the company plans to incorporate additional pillars, including Whole Transcriptome Sequencing.

The company shared the interim readout from Achieve 1 in February.

The data highlighted Caris Detect’s superiority in sensitivity and specificity compared to traditional methods, with the study involving approximately 1,505 samples from undiagnosed patients.

In addition, Caris processed over one million cases, generating more than 50 billion molecular markers, which underscores its robust data foundation for AI-driven cancer detection.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven By Molecular Profiling

Caris Life Sciences reported fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents compared to the consensus loss of 3 cents.

Sales for the quarter jumped 125% year over year to $292.89 million, beating the consensus of $208.63 million.

The increase was driven primarily by a 199% growth in molecular profiling services revenue, which was $282.1 million, attributable to an increase in total clinical case volume and ASP improvements across therapy selection solutions.

The company completed approximately 52,700 clinical therapy selection cases, an increase of approximately 20% year over year, consisting of approximately 44,150 MI Profile cases and approximately 8,550 Caris Assure cases.

Caris Life Sciences expects fiscal 2026 sales between $1 and $1.02 billion versus the consensus of $1.198 billion.

Caris Life Sciences Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 1.84% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.09% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term trend.

Shares have decreased 36.14% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.87, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.7990, with a signal line at -0.8267, indicating a bullish signal as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in an oversold condition, there may be potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance : $20.00

: $20.00 Key Support: $16.50

CAI Price Action: Caris Life Sciences shares were up 6.49% at $19.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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