Healthcare Reclaims No. 1 Spot On Americans' List Of Worries As Financial Strain Grows

Healthcare has reclaimed its place as Americans’ top domestic concern, with 61% of adults saying they worry “a great deal” about its availability and affordability, according to a new Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

The poll comes as the U.S.–Iran war intensified in March, now in its fifth week, with energy prices spiking to over $4 per gallon. Rising costs for gas and other essentials are adding to household financial pressures, reinforcing why Americans are highly concerned about healthcare affordability.

Partisan divides remain sharp. Republicans cite illegal immigration (55%) as their top concern, while 80% of Democrats point to healthcare. The decline in overall concern is driven largely by Republicans, whose average worry has dropped from 53% in Biden's final year to 30% now that Trump is in his second year. Democrats' concern remains elevated at 51%.

The Financial Toll

Hospitals And Businesses Feel The Squeeze

Pressure is building at the industry level. Nearly 450 hospitals are at risk of closing or cutting services due to more than $900 billion in proposed Medicaid and CHIP cuts under Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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