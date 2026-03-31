EXCLUSIVE: FibroBiologics Moves Forward With Human Trial For Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapy

Manufactured in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), the drug product will be released after it successfully passes all required safety and quality testing.

CYWC628 Targets Diabetic Foot Ulcers

The CYWC628 fibroblast-based therapy targets diabetic foot ulcers, a condition that affects millions of patients worldwide and currently lacks effective long-term treatment solutions.

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore, typically on the foot sole, affecting up to 15% of diabetics due to nerve damage (neuropathy) and poor circulation.

"CYWC628 is not only the first fibroblast-based spheroid therapeutic candidate, its manufacture also represents the first large-scale CGMP manufacturing of a spheroid product for therapeutic use," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder & CEO of FibroBiologics.

Pipeline Progress And Reverse Stock Split

"These achievements by our scientific team allow us to move forward with our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial utilizing CYWC628 in DFU patients in the first half of 2026."

Last week, FibroBiologics approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective today.

FBLG Stock Price Activity: FibroBiologics shares were down 36.4% at $1.445 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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