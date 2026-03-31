Slash Your Wegovy Costs: Novo Nordisk Reveals First-Ever Subscription Plan

Earlier in March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a higher-dose version of Wegovy, marking an expansion of its treatment portfolio for adults with obesity.

The newly approved Wegovy HD (semaglutide) injection 7.2 mg is for patients who have already tolerated the currently approved 2.4 mg dose and require additional weight reduction.

Targets Cost Barriers With Subscription Model

The program, available starting March 31, 2026, allows eligible patients to access FDA-approved treatment through select telehealth providers at a fixed monthly cost.

Wegovy Tiered Pricing Structure Offers Annual Savings

Novo Nordisk outlined a tiered pricing structure based on subscription duration, with longer commitments offering lower monthly costs.

For Wegovy injections, monthly pricing ranges from $329 under a three-month plan to $249 under a 12-month plan, translating into annual savings of up to $1,200.

The oral version is priced between $289 and $249 per month, with potential savings of up to $600 annually.

Additional lower-dose options are available at reduced rates, with certain promotional pricing set to expire later in 2026.

The company noted that limited-time offers are separate from subscription pricing and may vary by platform.

Telehealth Partnerships Drive Wegovy Distribution

Novo Nordisk said patients should contact providers directly for eligibility and enrollment details, as terms may differ across platforms.

Wegovy Broader Access And Long-Term Treatment Focus

The company emphasized that obesity requires ongoing management under medical supervision, positioning the subscription model as a way to encourage treatment continuity.

Beyond telehealth, Wegovy remains available through more than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies and NovoCare Pharmacy.

Patients with commercial insurance may access the drug for as little as $25 per month through existing savings programs.

Last week, at least six Indian pharmaceutical companies introduced generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy.

Following the expiration of the Indian patent for semaglutide last week, these manufacturers are offering treatments at globally unmatched prices, effectively reducing costs by approximately 70%.

NVO Stock Price Activity: Novo Nordisk shares were up 1.45% at $35.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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