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AstraZeneca logo on smartphone screen digital background
March 31, 2026 11:53 AM 2 min read

AstraZeneca Scores Pediatric Win While Adult Trial Falls Short In Rare Bone Disease

HPP is a rare, inherited metabolic disorder caused by ALPL gene mutations, resulting in deficient alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity, impaired bone mineralization, and soft bones (rickets).

Efzimfotase Alfa Targets Broader HPP Population

The Phase 3 program for efzimfotase alfa (ALXN1850) enrolled 196 patients, spanning children, adolescents, and adults with both pediatric- and adult-onset HPP.

The investigational enzyme replacement therapy is designed to reduce injection burden and dosing frequency compared to Strensiq (asfotase alfa).

Pediatric Trials Drive Strong Efficacy Signals

In the MULBERRY Phase 3 trial, efzimfotase alfa met its primary endpoint in children aged 2 to under 12 years who had not previously received Strensiq.

The therapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in bone health.

The CHESTNUT trial, which evaluated patients switching from Strensiq, showed the therapy was well-tolerated and maintained bone health improvements through week 25.

Adult Study Shows Mixed Outcomes

In the HICKORY Phase 3 trial, efzimfotase alfa did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint, the Six-Minute Walk Test, among adolescents and adults.

This was largely attributed to stronger-than-expected placebo responses in adult-onset patients.

However, the therapy showed nominal improvements in fatigue and demonstrated clinically meaningful benefits in mobility, pain reduction, and physical function in key subgroups, particularly those with pediatric-onset disease.

Long-term extension data indicated continued improvement through week 48, with patients switching from placebo also showing gains after treatment initiation.

Tozorakimab COPD Trials Meet Primary Endpoints

On Friday, AstraZeneca released positive topline data from Phase 3 OBERON and TITANIA trials of tozorakimab in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), also known as smoker's lung disease.

The trials met the primary endpoint in the primary population of former smokers, and in the overall population, which included former and current smokers, and patients across all blood eosinophil counts and all stages of lung function severity.

AZN Stock Price Activity: AstraZeneca shares were up 1.20% at $196.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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